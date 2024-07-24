City Connection is bringing a selection of classic Jaleco games to Switch via its 'JALECOlle Famicom Edition' series.

The range won't be focusing on Jaleco's tentpole releases but will instead look to bring lesser-known titles to Switch – many of which have never been reissued since their initial launch on the Famicom / NES.

The first title to benefit is Pinball Quest, which launches on August 1st. This will be followed by Yokai Club on August 8th and then Bio Senshi DAN at some point in September. Each title will cost $7.99.





just announced by City Connection: JALECOlle Famicom Edition, a reissue series for Switch focused on the deeper cuts from Jaleco's Famicom/NES library, beginning with Pinball Quest on August 1

As reported by gosokkyu, each game will benefit from save states, the ability to rewind gameplay, a gallery containing scanned manuals and more, as well as on-screen 'border gadgets' to display information relevant to each game.

The games will also feature live subtitles for non-Japanese players, as well as menu music by former Cave staffer Daisuke Matsumoto, based on the tunes from specific games.

Here's some additional info from Pinball Quest's eShop page:

The "Adventure Hints" feature displays tips for smooth adventures and the "Subtitle Guide" function explains the effects of items in stores and other locations.