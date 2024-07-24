As reported by the Japanese publication 4Gamer, Hamster has just announced that this week's Arcade Archives release will be Namco's 1986 RPG action-adventure game VS. Valkyrie no Bōken, which is an arcade conversion of the Famicom title Valkyrie no Bōken for Nintendo's VS. System.

The game will be released in Japan on Thursday, July 25th across PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and is expected to hit international storefronts shortly after under the localized title VS. The Adventure of Valkyrie: The Legend of the Key of Time.

Much like the original Famicom game, players take control of the warrior Valkyrie on her quest to save Marvel Land from the demon Zouna. To do this, they will need to explore the land, collect hidden items, battle monsters to earn experience points, and then level up at the inn to prepare themselves for the final confrontation at the castle.

You can watch the English trailer below if you want to get a taste of what this looks like in action: