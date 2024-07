The Neo Geo crossover fighter SNK Vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos is coming to modern systems.

It's available on Steam now, costing $19.99. It's coming to PS4, Switch and GOG on July 22nd.



includes rollback



Part of the crossover campaign of titles produced by SNK and Capcom, this entry was developed solely by SNK and is separate from the Capcom Vs. SNK games, which were created by Capcom.