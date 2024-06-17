Street Fighter 6's second season is delivering some cool surprises, the most notable of which is the inclusion of SNK characters Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui.

Naturally, the arrival of these two fighters in the game has led to speculation that Capcom and SNK might look to work on a new entry in the Capcom vs. SNK crossover franchise, which kicked off back in 1999 and would see entries come to the Neo Geo Pocket, Neo Geo, Dreamcast, GameCube, PS2 and Nintendo DS.

The series has been dormant since SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters DS, and while there has previously been interest in reviving it, nothing has happened in a while – until the aforementioned Street Fighter 6 collaboration.

Fighting game celebrity Justin Wong was able to pin down Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama and producer Shuhei Matsumoto to discuss the game at length, and he naturally asked about a potential sequel in the Capcom vs. SNK franchise (thanks, Event Hubs).

"Does [Street Fighter 6] Season 2 open up conversations for a possible return of the CVS series?" Justin asked. The reply, coming via a translator, was as follows:

In terms of a brand new [Capcom vs. SNK] game, that's something that they would love to make. They would love to continue talking to SNK and see what they can do to make it happen.

The Capcom vs. SNK series includes SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters Clash, SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium, Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000, Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium, SVC: Card Fighters 2 Expand Edition, SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos and SVC: Card Fighters DS.

Would you like to see a new Capcom vs. SNK entry? Or are you simply hoping they can reissue the existing games in some form? Vote in our poll to let the world know.