Update #2 (Mon 2nd Oct, 2023 14:10 BST): The final version of Jon Eggelton and Gianluca Alberico's SNK vs. Capcom port to Commodore 64/Commodore 128 is now available (thanks @IndieRetroNews). You can grab it now from the description of the latest video.

As documented in the patch notes, the final update adds flying parries, new/modified specials and super moves, pre-fight animations, and a secret ending available in the hard difficulty level. You can view some videos of the port in action below:

Update #1 (Mon 13th Mar, 2023 15:15 GMT): Jon Eggelton and Gianluca Alberico have released an alpha version of their Commodore 64 port of SNK vs. Capcom (as spotted by IndieRetroNews).

The alpha features background music for each stage, guard breakers and reversals, stage selection for versus mode, and complete character storylines with new animations. Alberico expects the next video update to include the final release and hopes to then create a C128 version of the game featuring stage scrolling. You can download the alpha version of the port from the description of the latest video update.

Original article (Fri 30th Sep, 2022 14:40 BST): SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millennium is one of the Neo Geo Pocket Color's most beloved titles and recently got another chance to shine thanks to a re-release on modern platforms. However, thanks to the efforts of two fans, it's now getting the opportunity to entertain a whole new sector of the retro gaming community.

Jon Eggelton and Gianluca Alberico are porting the game to the Commodore 64 using their RetroFighter game engine, but this is so much more than just a simple conversion; the pair are adding value to the game with a revised UI, new colours, extra special moves, new arenas and even three new characters.

There will also be a new tournament mode and fresh intermission screens, all of which should make this fan-made port feel more like a proper update.