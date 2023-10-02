Evercade maker Blaze has revealed that its current crop of Atari cartridges will become 'legacy' releases at the end of 2023, meaning they will no longer be produced.

Once the remaining stock has been sold through by retailers, these carts will no longer be available.

The carts impacted by this are:

Atari Collection 1

Atari Collection 2

Atari Lynx Collection 1

Atari Lynx Collection 2

Atari Arcade 1

"At the end of December 2023, our contract with Atari comes to an end," says Blaze. "This has been an excellent partnership for Blaze Entertainment, including work pre-Evercade, and we’ve been very proud to bring these great games to you. A particular highlight for us was the first re-release of official Atari Lynx games with our cartridges, not only highlighting the strengths of the system but introducing it to many new retro gaming fans and whole new audiences that missed it the first time around. With Atari now re-entering the retro gaming space, and Evercade having released as much of Atari’s available catalogue as we possibly could, it seems the best time to refocus our energies on new licenses across the 50 years of gaming our Evercade ecosystem covers."

That's not to say that we won't see any more Atari-themed carts on the Evercade. "We hope to bring more games from classic Atari systems in the future as well as more great licenses in 2024 and beyond," Blaze adds. "Stay tuned to this blog and to the Evercade social media channels for more news."

Atari is about to release a new version of its 2600 console in collaboration with Plaion, which will accept original VCS, 2600 and 7800 games.