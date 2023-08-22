Atari and Plaion have announced a modern version of the Atari 2600 will be launching worldwide on November 17th, 2023 (as spotted by Wario64).

The Atari 2600+ will be compatible with all existing Atari 2600 and Atari 7200 games, and will also include a HDMI output, widescreen mode, lights, and an enlarged cartridge socket to reduce sticking. The system will also ship with a CX40+ Joystick and a 10-in-1 cartridge featuring a bunch of notable games for the Atari 2600.





-Rockchip 3128 SOC Atari 2600+ up for preorder at Atari Store ($129.99) https://t.co/2PP2ALYl3R plays Atari 2600/7800 games-CX40+ Joystick-10-in-1 game cartridge-HDMI w/ widescreen mode-Rockchip 3128 SOC pic.twitter.com/ToDMRIDWOi August 22, 2023

The games included on this cart will be:

Adventure

Combat

Dodge 'Em

Haunted House

Maze Craze

Missile Command

RealSports Volleyball

Surround

Video Pinball

And Yars' Revenge

North American pre-orders for the device are open now from Atari's website, with an international list of retailers yet to be announced. The console will cost $129.99/€119.99/£99.99.

