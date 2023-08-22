Atari and Plaion have announced a modern version of the Atari 2600 will be launching worldwide on November 17th, 2023 (as spotted by Wario64).
The Atari 2600+ will be compatible with all existing Atari 2600 and Atari 7200 games, and will also include a HDMI output, widescreen mode, lights, and an enlarged cartridge socket to reduce sticking. The system will also ship with a CX40+ Joystick and a 10-in-1 cartridge featuring a bunch of notable games for the Atari 2600.
The games included on this cart will be:
- Adventure
- Combat
- Dodge 'Em
- Haunted House
- Maze Craze
- Missile Command
- RealSports Volleyball
- Surround
- Video Pinball
- And Yars' Revenge
North American pre-orders for the device are open now from Atari's website, with an international list of retailers yet to be announced. The console will cost $129.99/€119.99/£99.99.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.