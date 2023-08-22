Atari 2600+
Atari and Plaion have announced a modern version of the Atari 2600 will be launching worldwide on November 17th, 2023 (as spotted by Wario64).

The Atari 2600+ will be compatible with all existing Atari 2600 and Atari 7200 games, and will also include a HDMI output, widescreen mode, lights, and an enlarged cartridge socket to reduce sticking. The system will also ship with a CX40+ Joystick and a 10-in-1 cartridge featuring a bunch of notable games for the Atari 2600.

The games included on this cart will be:

  • Adventure
  • Combat
  • Dodge 'Em
  • Haunted House
  • Maze Craze
  • Missile Command
  • RealSports Volleyball
  • Surround
  • Video Pinball
  • And Yars' Revenge

North American pre-orders for the device are open now from Atari's website, with an international list of retailers yet to be announced. The console will cost $129.99/€119.99/£99.99.

