Atari has just announced a new limited-edition range of Tempest-themed items for its online store. So if you're a huge fan of the iconic tube-based shooter or know someone who is, you may want to take a look.

The collection includes two Tempest-themed t-shirts, a selection of hats, a mug, stickers, and a poster featuring art from the retro illustrator Billy Butcher. All of these items are available to buy now, and can also be shipped to locations within the EU.

Here's a list of each item and how much it costs:

Tempest was originally released in the arcades back in 1981 and was designed and programmed by Atari's Dave Theurer. It later received a bunch of sequels from the UK software developer Jeff Minter. These include Tempest 2000 in 1994, Tempest 3000 in the year 2000, and most recently, Tempest 4000 in 2018.