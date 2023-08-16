A fundraising campaign has been set up to help ToeJam & Earl creator Greg Johnson rebuild his home following the recent Maui wildfires.

A long-time admirer of Hawaii, Johnson and his wife Sirena recently lost everything due to the disaster, which has claimed the lives of over 100 people and displaced over 11,000 residents.

"Of the many unfortunate Hawaii residents who lost their homes and possessions in the recent Maui wildfires, Greg and Sirena Johnson have lost everything," reads the GoFundMe page set up by Joel Nelson.

"Video game fans may be familiar with Greg for his work on ToeJam & Earl and its iconic homages to Hawaiian culture from his love of visiting. Greg loved the relaxed lifestyle so much that after many years as an independent game developer, he moved to Lahaina, Maui, with his wife Sirena."





ToeJam & Earl is heavily inspired by Hawaiian culture after creator Greg Johnson fell in love visiting the islands.



The pair have spent "countless hours" donating homemade food and handmade crafts to local fairs and businesses, says Nelson. They eventually created an office together, in which Johnson worked on his games while his wife produced handmade crafts. This office has also been destroyed by the fires.

"Greg, Sirena and their pets are currently being housed by a nearby friend while they are determined to get back on their feet," continues Nelson. "Any donations are sent directly to Greg and Sirena in hopes of mitigating the damage done; please consider spreading the word."

So far, the campaign has raised $6,148 towards a $50,000 target goal.

The first ToeJam & Earl adventure arrived on the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive in 1991 and was followed by a sequel, ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron, on the same console in 1993. 2002's ToeJam & Earl III: Mission to Earth shifted the series to Microsoft's Xbox, while 2019's crowdfunded title ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove was released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One and computers.