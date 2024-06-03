Capcom vs. SNK 2 is one of the most beloved 2D fighters of the early 2000s, and was released on PS2, GameCube and Xbox.

However, it actually began life on Sega's NAOMI arcade hardware, and the PS2 version was accompanied by a Dreamcast port on the same day in Japan (September 13, 2001).

While the PS2 port would get a global release, the Dreamcast version remained exclusive to Japan and, therefore, lacked a full English localisation.

That's something that Derek Pascarella is aiming to change. He has begun work on an English language patch for the game, although he is keen to stress that he's making no promises about whether or not it will actually get completed.





No promises, but it's not looking too shabby so far 😎



Pascarella also released a patch recently for the stand-alone version of Virtua Cop 2 on the Dreamcast, which was only ever released in Japan.

The Capcom vs. SNK series sadly ended with Capcom vs. SNK 2, although it has previously been said that both companies are keen to make a third game at some point.