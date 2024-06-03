It's been two years since Sega announced its Mega Drive Mini II micro-console, a fact that producer Yosuke Okunari felt compelled to note on his social media account.

Sadly, in the same post, Okunari confirms that there are no plans for another hardware release this year – although he does encourage fans to re-watch the 2022 announcement as "I think you'll forget a lot of things after two years, so if you watch this program again after a long time, I think you'll enjoy it again!"

Speaking of the anniversary of Sega's founding, it's been exactly two years since the #メガドラミニ 2 announcement today. I don't have any announcements this year either, but I think you'll forget a lot of things after two years, so if you watch this program again after a long time, I think you'll enjoy it again!

As noted by @gosokkyu, today also marks the fourth anniversary of the Game Gear Micro's reveal – and is the 64th birthday of Sega as a business.

The company previously ran a poll to see what 'mini' hardware fans wanted to see next, and the Saturn came out on top.

However, Sega President and COO Yukio Sagano dampened expectations that a Saturn Mini was in the works, pointing out that "the Sega Saturn is surprisingly high performance, so the difficulty of miniaturisation is [...] high."

Sagano added, “I don’t think it’s a case of saying ‘let’s make another one because it sells well’ it looks like it’s going to be a little longer. I’d like to think about it when we’re in a situation where we can openly develop it together with people who have always loved the Sega Saturn and Dreamcast.”