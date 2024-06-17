The Genesis / Mega Drive is getting a new shmup called True Galactic Mission.
Developed by Yuri R. d Avila (AKA Davila Games), this vertically-scrolling blaster has been in development for a while and has been built using the SGDK library.
"A new project is getting ready to take off!" reads the post on social media. "TRUE GALACTIC MISSION is a new game for MEGA DRIVE, which will be pre-sold from June 23rd, at Rio Retrogames."
You can view some early footage of the game below.
Davila Games is also behind the Mega Drive brawler Lunatic Fighters.