Devil Blade was originally developed by Shigatake – a Japanese illustrator who is best known today for their work with Vanillaware – using the PS1 shoot 'em up creation software Dezaemon Plus. Devil Blade Reboot (available on Steam now) is a complete remake of that game which enhances the visuals, audio and gameplay – and it's one of the most electrifying shmups we've played in recent years.
The core mechanics seem simple enough; you have two shot types (Narrow and Wide), which can be toggled between at will. Narrow is more powerful but causes your craft to move more slowly when used, while Wide is weaker but covers a wider area and doesn't result in a speed penalty.
You also have a selection of bombs which deal damage to all on-screen enemies. These can be replenished by picking up special icons, and it's possible to gain a shield which absorbs a single shot. However, there's no way to power up your two weapon types and no additional weapons to collect.
Devil Blade Reboot's complexity comes from the way in which its scoring system works. The closer you are to foes as you kill them, the higher your score multiplier. Furthermore, the game features a 'Berserk' gauge; when this goes over 100%, Berserk mode is activated, increasing enemy health and attack power but boosting your score multiplier by five times. You can also sacrifice a bomb to boost your Berserk gauge, instantly putting you in a high-score state surrounded by more powerful enemies.
As if it needed spelling out, risk means reward in Devil Blade Reboot; play aggressively, and you'll increase your score massively, but you'll also increase the chance of death – this delicate balancing act is what makes the game so thrilling.
Alternatively, if you keep your distance from foes and make sure your Berserk gauge remains below 100%, you'll find the game is much easier – but you'll get a lower score. In this regard, Devil Blade Reboot ensures that it's accessible to newcomers while also offering something for score-chasers.
With only six levels, Devil Blade Reboot isn't the longest game, and if you choose to play in Easy mode, you'll breeze through it in a single sitting. Normal mode is a much sterner challenge, but the game's longevity is considerably enhanced by the presence of several unlockable extras – the most impressive of which is the original 1996 version of the game. Items are unlocked using coins earned during play, encouraging you to return to the game multiple times.
Not that much encouragement is needed, of course; Devil Blade Reboot plays like a dream, with tight controls and addictive gameplay. In addition to this, the updated visuals are truly jaw-dropping, using scaled and rotating 2D sprites to create the impression of 3D depth. Explosions are also impressive, with certain levels erupting in a flourish of gorgeous pyrotechnic effects without becoming too hard to parse.
The music, too, is utterly brilliant; the only part of the audio package which is slightly lacking is the voices of boss characters, which are rather flat and often a little comical (you can turn these off, thankfully).
Conclusion
With its engaging gameplay loop, instant accessibility, potential for intense high-level play and blistering presentation, Devil Blade Reboot is a legitimate shmup masterpiece and one of the best examples of the genre we've experienced in quite some time – and it runs flawlessly on the Steam Deck. Make sure you pick it up.
This looks superb. Hopefully it makes its way to Switch.
Only six levels? It's a shmup that's the point. The Easy mode being too easy is also an odd issue, it's being complimented by beginners everywhere as actually being approachable while having Hard and Inferno for people who are competent at the genre.
The game looks and sounds fantastic, Shigatake did everything but the music which was Hasu who did the OST for Path of the Abyss a dungeon crawl on Steam. Crazy to think one of the founding members of Vanillaware just dropped my possibly GOTY and the years almost half done!
This game is incredible! Bought it as soon as it went live on Steam. I've done 7 runs through the game so far, and I've loved every minute of it.
Oh, I so wanted it to be better. I found the 'Pixels' way too chunky for my liking, I am playing on a modestly sized monitor, 32" and the large pixels make it very garish and difficult to see. Also, is there no online leader boards? I could only see local scores. Genuinely interested to hear others views.
@Profmcstevie My point with the easy mode is that even an average player can blast through it on their first try, and if they're not bothered about getting better at the game and chasing scores, they might not return to it. I agree that it's wonderfully accessible, but I do think the ease in which you can get to the end credits might reduce some people's interest in the wider game.
Am I the only one who just learned that a SHMUP Maker exists???
I have been playing some unusually long (and amazing) shmups this year, so 6 levels sounds damn comfy right now.
Ooooh 2d rotating and scaling sprites…
I’ll probably pick this up soon.
Thanks for the review!
