The LucasArts emulator DREAMM (Dos Retro-Emulation Arena for Maniac Mansion) has just hit 3.0, bringing with it a bunch of incredible improvements for those who still have access to their old game files and are looking for a great way to experience them on modern computers.

Aaron Giles, the creator of the emulator and a former LucasArts employee himself, announced the arrival of the new update on Twitter earlier this week, and it looks like he's been extremely busy behind the scenes as there are a lot of great new additions and features included within.

This includes support for all remaining DOS-based Lucasfilm/LucasArts games, support for commercial add-on packs, and the ability to add a CRT simulation filter to your game of choice.





Downloads for Windows, MacOS, and Linux:



As Giles notes in the documentation, the front end for the emulator has also undergone a bit of a dramatic transformation as part of the new update as well.

It now displays much higher resolution graphics and some light animations, and features various quality-of-life improvements, allowing for multi-disk installation (for example), as well as an expanded set of configuration options for setting the CPU speed and remapping your joystick controls.

You can download the latest version of the emulator here.

