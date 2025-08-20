The ModRetro version of Tetris is getting a multiplayer mode which really should have been included in the game when it launched alongside the Chromatic handheld back in 2024.

While the game shipped with link cable support for multiplayer, it was missing the all-important 'Battle' mode that made the original 1989 Game Boy edition of the game so popular with players.

In this mode, players can send 'garbage' lines to their rival's screen, making things more difficult for their opponent.

This update is unique in that it can be applied to the Chromatic Tetris cartridge using ModRetro's recently released 'Cart Clinic' system. This requires a PC or Mac, and because the cart itself is getting the update, it means you can run the game on non-Chromatic systems, like the Analogue Pocket or even the original Game Boy Color or GBA.

In case you weren't aware, the Chromatic is an FPGA-based Game Boy clone which can run original Game Boy and Game Boy Color carts.

It's made by ModRetro, a company founded by former Oculus boss Palmer Luckey, a controversial figure thanks to his political views and the fact that his new venture, military contractor Anduril Industries, produces autonomous drones.