Ratalaika Games has revealed on social media that it will be releasing a new English-localized version of the Super Famicom action platformer Psycho Dream across PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox & Steam.

The Telenet Japan subsidiary Riot originally released Psycho Dream in Japan in 1992, with the game featuring a soundtrack from the future Wild Arms composer Michiko Naruke, as well as a story from Kenichi Nishi (a developer who later went on to become a lead on projects like Moon: Remix RPG Adventure, L.O.L: Lack Of Love, and Chibi Robo, among others).

The story of focused on the tale of two "debuggers" called Ryū and Maria, who are assigned the task of rescuing a young girl named Sayaka, who experiments with a new form of entertainment and becomes trapped in a virtual world filled with demons.





Step into the dream and save Sayaka!



In the announcement, Ratalaika Games refers to the game as "an SNES classic", but it's worth pointing out it wasn't actually received all that well back when it originally launched. Famitsu, for instance, gave the title just 18/40, while an import review in the May 1993 issue of Super Play rated it 33%, criticising its simplicity and stating that "producing games like this for the SNES is like owning a Turbo Spirit and driving everywhere at 20 MPH."

Despite this, game was at one point intended to be released on the SNES in 1994 by Renovation Products, under the name Dream Probe, and even got a review from Electronic Gaming Monthly. Though this was eventually put aside, likely due to the game's performance.

Since then, Psycho Dream was reissued worldwide on the Nintendo Switch Online library in 2021. However, this version of the game remained untranslated. As a result, Ratalaika Games' upcoming release will be the first official translation to be released.

A Steam page is already available to wishlist. The title is expected to be released in Q3 2025.