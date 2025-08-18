Edia has revealed that it will be releasing a new collection for Nintendo Switch later this year in Japan, bringing together three Telenet Japan RPGs from the past (thanks Gematsu).

The Telenet RPG Collection will include the Super Famicom titles Dark Kingdom, Hiouden: Mamono-tachi tono Chikai, and The Journey Home: Quest for the Throne, and is scheduled to launch on November 27th.

The standard physical edition will cost 7,480 yen to buy, but there is also a special edition being offered too, for 10,780 yen, which includes an original soundtrack and an artbook.

The first title in the collection, Dark Kingdom, originally released in 1994, and is a somewhat unorthodox approach to an RPG, having players control soldiers working for the enemy, as opposed to your stereotypical hero. Players are not free to explore the world at will, but will instead carry out specific missions for the Demon King, with the goal of rising through the ranks of the evil army.

The second title Hiouden: Mamono-tachi tono Chikai, on the other hand, is a 1994 port/remake of the 1992 PC-98 game of the same name. It puts player in control of a prince called Richard, who is the only survivor after a neighbouring nation instigates a coup against his kingdom. Forming a covenant with monsters while in exile, he sets out to get his revenge on those who betrayed his family and rescue his friends. The game is presented from an isometric perspective, and sees players using a mouse cursor to guide their party around the world. Unsurprisingly, because of this, the original game featured the option to use the Super Famicom Mouse for a smoother experience.

The final game, meanwhile, The Journey Home: Quest for the Throne is an action RPG, released in 1993, and is set in a world of pirates and monsters. Players step into the shoes of a travelling Duke who, after hearing of trouble in his home Kingdom, decides to return to see how he can help. It was developed with the help of Yukihiro Takahashi, one third of the influential Japanese group YMO (Yellow Magic Orchestra), who served as the producer of the game's music.

Here's a link to the official website for the collection.