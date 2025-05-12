The first Telenet Shooting Collection was notable for containing Granada and Gaiares, two decent-quality Genesis shmups which made the cost of entry almost worth it on their own.

The second volume is close to release, and while it's nice to see some lesser-known titles get a new lease of life, there's arguably nothing up to the standard of Gaiares in Telenet Shooting Collection II.

This second pack—which is coming to Switch—contains Kiaidan 00 (1992), Final Zone II (1990), Browning (1992) and Legion (1990).

While these are all perfectly serviceable examples of the genre (Final Zone II is more akin to Capcom's Commando and has very little in common with its predecessor, which, coincidentally, has recently arrived on Switch), they're hardly what you'd consider to be solid-gold classics.

Still, we're sure these games have their fans, and if you're one of them, then you'll be pleased to learn that Telenet Shooting Collection II launches in Japan on August 28th, 2025, and will be available in both regular (7,480 yen) and limited edition (14,080 yen) formats.