The Mega Man 3 co-composer Harumi Fujita is releasing a new album and has enlisted the help of Mega Man creator Akira Kitamura to do the artwork.

Rockmama, as the new release is being called, is Fujita's debut solo album and contains 14 tracks — all of which initially originated as short melodies created for her "OkanP" TikTok channel.

This is a channel Fujita started last year based on the suggestion of an agency called "Creator Shuudan", which sees the legendary composer come up with homages to classic game series as diverse as Pokémon Stadium, Mario Kart, Resident Evil, Undertale, and Mega Man within the space of just 3 minutes.

The brand new album sees Fujita take these initial drafts of songs and develop them further into full-length arrangements and even features a guest appearance from David Wise, on the track 'Barrel Bounce', which is intended as a tribute to his iconic Donkey Kong Country soundtracks. It is available to pre-order now from various places, both as a digital download priced at $17 and a physical CD costing €20. The digital version will be released on June 26th, 2025, while the physical CD is expected to ship in July.



Here's the full track listing:

Blue Pulse (02:30) (Megaman homage)

Turbo Drift (02:37) (Mario Kart homage)

Island Breeze (02:55) (Animal Crossing homage)

Nocturne Carnival (03:07) (UNDERTALE homage)

Cotton Comet (02:56) (Kirby homage)

Twilight March (02:47) (The Legend of Zelda homage)

Gym Showdown (03:24) (Pokémon Stadium homage)

Neon Splash FM (02:54) (Splatoon homage)

Silk and Steel (03:08) (Onimusha homage)

Emergency Override 03:11) (Resident Evil homage)

Photon Crash (03:19) (Shooter homage)

Elegy (03:26) (Genshin Impact homage)

Barrel Bounce (feat. David Wise) (01:38) (Donkey Kong homage)

Roaring Fields (01:30) (Monster Hunter homage)

Here's a taste of what you can expect: