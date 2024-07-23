The former Capcom composer Harumi Fujita is known to fans as a legend of video game music, having been involved with countless classic works, such as Mega Man 3, Strider, and Final Fight.

However, it appears she's recently added another slightly unexpected achievement to her long and impressive resume — becoming the star of her son's new TikTok channel.

The channel, which is called okanp2024, sees Fujita's son task his mother with creating songs in the style of classic games in the space of just 3 minutes and then shows a timelapse of the famous composer knocking up a new track based on the suggestion. So far, this included new music based on Mega Man, Street Fighter 2, Dragon Quest, and Mario Kart.

Since the channel uploaded its first video at the end of last month (June 29th), it seems to be generating a lot of buzz in gaming circles, with Japanese publications like Famitsu, 4Gamer, and denfaminicogamer all publishing articles about the channel after it went viral on social media platforms.

New uploads seem to be weekly, with the next post scheduled for July 27th.

It seems Fujita's son is also accepting suggestions posted in the comments for future video ideas, judging by the channel description, so be sure to comment if you have a specific style of music you want to see her tackle.