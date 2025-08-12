Clear River Games has put out a statement on social media revealing the cancellation of its previously announced gun peripherals for the Nintendo Switch collection Operation Night Strikers.

Clear River Games made the peripherals available for pre-order earlier this month, in green, blue, and pink variants, with these accessories believed to be add-ons that you could use alongside your Nintendo Switch Joy Cons to better emulate the arcade experience at home. It listed them for sale for $54.99 each on both the Clear River Games and Limited Run Games' websites, but it appears that it has now pulled the plug on the sales of the add-ons.

While, upon first thought, you might expect this was probably due to some controversy about the final design or the publisher falling foul of some obscure international law regarding replica guns, the real reason is, in fact, far less scintillating than that.

Instead, it appears to be the result of the initial pricing, with Clear River Games stating that it was unable to produce the "peripheral at a price that would offer both the quality and value" customers expect. This, they claim, is reportedly due to "unexpectedly high manufacturing costs and current tariffs".

Here's the company's statement in full:

"We have made the difficult decision to cancel the Operation Night Strikers - gun peripheral in response to customer feedback on our pricing. We recognize that this news will be disappointing, but due to unexpectedly high manufacturing costs and current tariffs, we were unable to produce the peripheral at a price that would offer both the quality and value our customers expect.

"The release of Operation Night Strikers - Assault Edition is unaffected by this change. This decision was made solely by the team at Clear River Games, independently of Taito Corporation."

The company has reportedly already started cancelling orders for the device, while Limited Run Games has pulled the store pages offline for the peripherals offline.

As Clear River Games states, the Operation Night Strikers - Assault Edition is unaffected by this decision, and still seems to be on schedule for its January 2026 release.

The digital version of the game, meanwhile, is already out now on Switch and Steam, alongside its DLC.

Here's the launch trailer for the game: