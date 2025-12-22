The Analogue Pocket is an FPGA-based handheld which allows you to play Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance cartridges – as well as Lynx, PC Engine, Neo Geo Pocket and Game Gear titles, provided you have the correct adapter.

Thanks to Analogue's OpenFPGA system, you can also run FPGA cores for other platforms, as well as load up ROMs from a MicroSD card.

If you're one of the many people who already take advantage of this system, you might be interested to learn that a new app for the Pocket is available that allows you to dump your physical cartridges.

As highlighted by Pixel Cherry Ninja, MROM allows you to dump a ROM from a cartridge and store it on your Analogue Pocket's MicroSD card. It's also possible to download the save data from a cartridge, which is great news for those who wish to preserve their old save games from years ago.

It's worth noting that MROM is currently at a very early stage, and you may find that some cartridges cannot be dumped yet. There may also be other issues, but these will likely be addressed as time passes.

Naturally, dumping ROMs is something we'd only recommend doing if you're aiming to digitise your personal collection, and we'd strongly advise against distributing said ROMs online.