A new Analogue e-Reader extender is currently in development to allow players to use their Game Boy Advance e-Readers with the Analogue Pocket.

The new device is essentially a small cartridge-shaped device fitted with a PCB that acts as a method of extending the cartridge slot upwards, allowing the e-Reader to slide neatly into the top of the device — something that isn't usually possible on the Pocket thanks to the position of its cartridge port.

It is the creation of Brian Hargrove and was originally conceived for personal use to enable him to play Retro Dot Cards releases on the FPGA-based handheld. However, it appears that, after generating some interest online, Hargrove is now planning to sell it as a product on his store, in the hopes of allowing more people to easily access the e-Reader's features on the Pocket.

Right now, the current build of the device (shown in the video below) is only using "cheap" test PCBs, but Hargrove has stated that he will be working on creating a more market-ready device, with a higher overall standard of quality.

Test PCBs came in for my Analogue e-Reader extender. Mount needs one minor change, but it’s working fine now. Getting ready for the new @retrodotcards.com Not sure I’ll really use my Analogue much for these, I just wanted to make this just in case. — Brian Hargrove (@turfmasta.bsky.social) 2025-05-29T17:18:14.163Z

"There's been a few requests on selling these," Hargrove wrote on the social media website BlueSky. "Let me finalize the design a bit and get an idea of what it'll cost per unit. I don't want to use cheap test PCBs on your expensive Analogue Pocket. I'd want to make sure edges were beveled and finished properly, which adds to the cost..."

While considered to be a bit of a failure outside of Japan (where it was only released in North America and Australia), the Game Boy Advance e-reader still occasionally attracts some attention online today, thanks to its unconventional gimmick that saw users scanning paper cards to unlock new content and special content.

It was also notably compatible with some Nintendo Gamecube games via a link cable, being used in most international versions of Animal Crossing, besides the European release (where the e-Reader functionality was removed).