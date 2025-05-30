A new Lightgun game based on the Contra series is quietly being rolled out in select US arcades, as reported by Arcade Heroes (Thanks Ted for the tip!).

The new machine called Contra Burst was first spotted being set up for a location test at Round1USA‘s flagship Puente Hills Mall store late last year but, since then, appears to have started rolling out to other locations, with Arcade Heroes readers managing to record some new footage of the game's attract screen at a nearby arcade.

Despite that, neither Konami nor Round1USA has made any official announcement as of yet regarding its existence, with Arcade Heroes speculating that they may be waiting for the machine to be installed in more locations before breaking cover entirely.

As you can see from the footage shown in the video above, the game appears to be a sidescroller that tasks players with using two mounted guns attached to the cabinet to blast away enemies across four levels, and also features a ticket redemption mechanic and a leaderboard.

The cabinet comes with two monitors — a larger one and a smaller one — with the bigger screen showing much of the run 'n gun action, while the other displayed beneath it contains a map of the island, in which the game takes place. It is intended as a conversion kit for the Bomberman: The Medal arcade game, which was released several years ago, and also notably doesn't seem to have any e-Amusement network functionality.

You can read more of Arcade Heroes' original report on the machine here.