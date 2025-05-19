Last week, it was announced that Konami will be establishing a new subsidiary within the company later this year, Konami Arcade Games, to focus purely on the arcade market.

Currently, the creation and operation of arcade games within Konami falls under Konami Amusements (a division of the company that is also focused on the development of Pachinko machines and pachislots).

However, as the company recently revealed in a statement published on May 15th, this is soon set to change, with the business aiming to pursue "an absorption-type company split", to divide these interests into two "highly independent" entities.

The new subsidiary Konami Arcade Games is set to be established on June 2nd, 2025, according to the new announcement, and will become effective as of October 1st, 2025.

As part of the restructuring process, Konami Arcade Games will assume all "assets, contracts, liabilities, and other obligations related to the arcade game business of Konami Amusement" and will install Yoshitaka Nishimura (the composer of several of Konami's Bemani rhythm games) as its representative director and president. Konami Amusements, meanwhile, will continue to operate under its current president Katsunori Okita.

Konami hopes that this decision will "accelerate decision-making and enable flexible, responsive management aligned with the specific characteristics of each market" and eventually lead to further growth and expansion of both businesses".

