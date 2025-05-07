This week's Arcade Archives title is a deep cut from Konami.

Released in 1990, Punk Shot is a two-on-two street basketball title in which players have the ability to physically attack their rivals (you can even suplex people).

Another unique feature is the presence of hazards on the court, such as bombs, holes and even cats who hurl obstacles in your way during play.

There are only two teams to choose from—The Ramblers and The Slammers—which gives a total of four unique characters: Basher, Stallion, Hair and Spike. Three courts are on offer—The Park, Downtown and the Harbor—with each one having its own unique set of hazards to avoid:

The original arcade release supported up to four players but was never ported to any home system.