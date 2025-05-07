Capcom has been doing a pretty decent job of mining its back catalogue of one-on-one fighting games recently, having released Capcom Fighting Collection, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 and Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics in recent years.

In fact, the company has been so thorough in this process that there's a genuine fear that it has exhausted its enviable library of fighting games—and Japanese publication Famitsu felt compelled to discuss this with producer Shuhei Matsumoto, who recently worked on Street Fighter 6 and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (thanks, Event Hubs).

Matsumoto feels that concerns the well has run dry are unfounded, thankfully. "Capcom still has many fighting games that aren't playable on modern hardware," he says. "We'll be listening to the voices of our fans who play our games and, to the extent that it's possible, we want to offer an environment for you to play them."

Off the top of our heads, one of the biggest Capcom fighting games which remains unported is Tatsunoko vs. Capcom: Cross Generation of Heroes, which launched in arcades on the Wii in 2008 and would be followed by an internationally-released update called Tatsunoko vs. Capcom: Ultimate All-Stars in 2010.

A collaboration between Eighting and Capcom, the game contains characters from Capcom's franchises pitted against famous faces from Tatsunoko Production's formidable stable of anime series, including Casshan, Yatterman, Science Ninja Team Gatchaman and Tekkaman: The Space Knight.

We also have titles like Star Gladiator, Rival Schools: United by Fate and Tech Romancer / Chōkō Senki Kikaiō, none of which have been included in any of Capcom's recent collections (sequels to the first two games, Plasma Sword and Project Justice, are on Capcom Fighting Collection 2 however).

Are there any other fighting games in Capcom's library that you'd like to see in modern-day collections? Let us know with a comment below.