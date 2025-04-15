Yesterday, Capcom released a trailer for a new update coming to Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting: Arcade Classics, which is scheduled to land later this week on April 16th.

The "Title update", as this latest refresh is being called, will bring with it a bunch of quality-of-life improvements and features.

This includes the ability to select the specific version of X-Men vs. Street Fighter you want to play, adjust the resolution options for Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes, and participate in offline versus play for all titles contained within the collection. A bunch of new artwork has also been added from the Capcom artist Shinkiro, as well as a few new remixes from Cap-Jams — Capcom's official house band.

Here are more details on the update:

-Version Select - Select which version to play for X-Men vs. Street Fighter! Choose between versions 960910, 961004, and 961023. -Resolution Option - Change the resolution for Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes! Increase graphics quality for smoother game visuals -Offline Versus - Play Versus Mode in all fighting titles. Battle until your heart's content! -Menu Button Settings - Menus during online play can now be opened with a long press to avoid accidental inputs! -Game Reset - Reset the game directly from the pause menu! -New Artwork - View new artwork from Capcom artist Shinkiro! -Bonus Tracks - Cap-Jams remixes of 'Theme of Captain America', 'Theme of Cyclops', 'Theme of Jin', and 'Theme of Captain Commando' added

As stated at the end of the trailer, some of these additions, including the resolution options, menu button settings, game reset, and offline versus mode are also set to arrive for Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection 2, which will be released next month for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC on May 16th.