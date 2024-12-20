A group of fans have developed an ambitious mod for Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite, which gives the PC version of the game a huge new update just in time for Christmas (h/t: Gamespot).

If you're a fan of the long-running Marvel Vs. Capcom series, you'll likely remember that back when Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite was released in 2017 the game's community and members of the press had a lot of negative opinions to share about its visual presentation and roster, as it seemed to be trying to move away from the comic book aesthetic that previous titles were known for in favour of a new look inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As a result, a bunch of fans have now stepped up to try and rectify this mistake, providing an alternative way to experience the title on PC that overhauls the visuals to something more akin to Marvel Vs. Capcom 3, while also introducing other additions like Easter Eggs, stage updates, and various tweaks and changes to the gameplay (including a new 4-player tag mode and unique attacks).

The mod, which is called Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite & Beyond, was originally the experiment of a hacker/game dev called WistfulHopes but was later taken over by the fighting game YouTuber Maximilian 'Maximilian Dood' Christiansen who has since invested $30,000 of his own money to pay a collection of artists and programmers to bring the project to life.

It represents the culmination of eight months of work by over 40 people and has recently received a launch trailer providing a better look at what it has in store for fans of the series.

If you're interested in checking it out, it is scheduled to be released today for free over on the Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite & Beyond website.