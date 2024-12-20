Back when the PS2 arrived in 2000, the internet was still in its infancy, so we didn't get a glitzy reveal trailer showcasing the features of the console which would eventually become the best-selling device of its type.

In the modern era, hyping up gaming gear with flashy trailers is all part of the promotional strategy, and it's hard to imagine a company like Sony pushing out new hardware without a slickly produced video to accompany it.

While PS2 missed out on this luxury, we can always imagine what might have been thanks to the talents of PlayStation fans like Gabriel Freire, who has produced a PS2 trailer that's so refined you could almost believe it came from Sony itself.

Granted, it's for the PS2 Slim rather than the original model, and some of the elements (like the Start and Select buttons) are a little too sharp to be real, but we think Freire has done an excellent job of replicating the tone of Sony's recent promotional footage.

"After some months after the PS1 video that hit over 150k views (and I wasn't expecting that at all), here's the sequence, using the SCPH-9000 of the PS2 Slim as a base," says the artist. "The modelling, texturing and lighting for this project were made entirely with Blender, compositing done in DaVinci Resolve, and some graphic textures made in Affinity Photo."