Okami (PS2) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Clover Studio Release Date: 19th Sep 2006 ( USA ) / 9th Feb 2007 ( UK/EU )

Deeply inspired by Japanese folklore and presented in an eye-catching, painterly art-style, Okami was one of the most unique games to grace the PS2. As Sun-goddess Amaterasu takes the form of a white wolf to restore Nippon from Orochi's curse, the story quickly expands to include bigger threats and many mystical locales. Ōkami's defining feature was the Celestial Brush. By pressing R1, you paused and brought up a canvas to paint on. This mechanic featured heavily in all aspects of the game – from puzzles, fighting, to even having a major role to play in the narrative. Truly, much like a ukiyo-e painting, Ōkami was quite unique.

Resident Evil 4 (PS2) Publisher: Capcom / Developer: Capcom Release Date: 25th Oct 2005 ( USA ) / 4th Nov 2005 ( UK/EU )

Resident Evil 4 signalled the best-selling franchise and PlayStation mainstay's shift from survival horror to action-heavy shooter. In our opinion, Resident Evil 4 straddled the line between both worlds, providing a genuinely unnerving romp through rural Spain while making the intense fights against a mysterious, zombified cult more engaging with a visceral combat system inspired by third-person shooters. By fighting through ruined villages, battling against massive lake monsters, and exploring haunting castles, protagonist Leon Kennedy's attempts to rescue the US President's daughter from said cult feature enough Resident Evil lore and absurdity to please fans both old and new. There's a reason why Capcom ported Resident Evil 4 to just about every console imaginable and has a remake planned for sometime in 2023 – it's that good.

Guitar Hero (PS2) Publisher: RedOctane / Developer: Harmonix Release Date: 7th Nov 2005 ( USA ) / 7th Apr 2006 ( UK/EU )

Guitar Hero – the game that took the niche rhythm genre and brought it face-melting levels of popularity. No other game defined music tastes more than Guitar Hero did (yes, even moreso than Tony Hawk's Pro Skater), and no other game brought people together after school and on weekends to jam out on plastic guitars to the likes of Symphony of Destruction and No One Knows. It kicked off a decade of a rhythm game golden age that fizzled out as if someone unplugged an amp mid-set, yet at the time of its release, it was the de-facto greatest game the genre had seen, and even now we'd make a strong argument that this PS2 classic still stands tall as one of the best.

Gradius V (PS2) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Treasure Release Date: 14th Sep 2004 ( USA ) / 8th Oct 2004 ( UK/EU )

Gradius V received a little bit of flack for its crushing difficulty and lack of standout innovations to the shoot 'em up genre when it was released, yet now nearly two decades removed, we can't name other shmups much better than it. Gradius V aged like fine wine, allowing us to appreciate the sweaty-palmed, controller-squeezing gameplay more than we did then. A wealth of customisation options – which power-ups to bring into each stage, editing weapon combinations, difficulty modifiers – paired with co-op play make this a complete shmup no fan of the genre should have missed then and should find a way to play now.

Final Fantasy X (PS2) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 17th Dec 2001 ( USA ) / 24th May 2002 ( UK/EU )

The tenth entry to the legendary series stands tall as one of its best, and definitely the best on the PS2. Tidus's expansive, epic journey impressed just about everyone back in 2001, proving that Final Fantasy could innovate and thrive on a new console. The Sphere Grid, for its time, revolutionised how JRPGs dished out experience and allowed you to customise characters; gone were static level-ups seen in past games, now you could prioritise the attributes and skills you wanted for each character. Want to make Yuna, traditionally a white mage healer, into a physical attacker? We wouldn't recommend it, but Final Fantasy X gave you that freedom, which in turn made the bosses (especially all those ultra-difficult hidden bosses) more rewarding to defeat. We haven't even mentioned the awesome summon animations or Blitzball. FFX just did so much right we can't cover it in a single paragraph.

Bully (PS2) Publisher: Rockstar / Developer: Rockstar Vancouver Release Date: 17th Oct 2006 ( USA ) / 25th Oct 2006 ( UK/EU )

Likely the most underrated title on this list, Bully was and is a masterpiece that everyone should experience (and desperately needs a modern remake). As Jimmy Hopkins works his way up the social cliques of Bullworth – Jocks, Nerds, Preppies, etc. – to put a stop to rampant bullying, Bully tells a surprisingly mature story way ahead of its time despite the subject matter. Rockstar Vancouver learned from Bully's car-stealing cousin and included a healthy amount of open-worldness to go along with some novel missions. We also loved how Jimmy could unlock more abilities based on how well he did in certain classes, such as the Stink Bombs obtained from completing Chemistry 2. It's a shame a sequel never materialised.

Katamari Damacy (PS2) Publisher: SCEI / Developer: Bandai Namco Release Date: 21st Sep 2004 ( USA )

Describing Katamari Damacy and why it ranks as one of the PS2's best games is a difficult task. The Prince – the son of the King of the Cosmos – must roll a magical ball called a katamari across the Earth to collect materials so his father can recreate celestial bodies throughout the universe. Make sense? This amounted to a puzzle game where you, as The Prince, had to roll the katamari into bigger and bigger shapes for larger objects to stick, all within a time limit. A jazz-inspired soundtrack helped Katamari Damacy to feel both zen-like and chaotic at the same time. When Namco released it back in 2004, it such an absurd title surprised everyone by garnering a cult following in both Japan and western territories, thus spawning an entire Katamari franchise.

Silent Hill 2 (PS2) Publisher: Konami / Developer: Team Silent Release Date: 24th Sep 2001 ( USA ) / 23rd Nov 2001 ( UK/EU )

We couldn't let a list of PS2 games go without the most psychologically terrifying game to release on the platform. Silent Hill 2 took everything that made the original on the PS1 great and amplified the horror. Foggy streets that provided both atmosphere and obscured terrible monsters just out of view? Check. Light-and-dark mechanics, such as not being able to read maps without a light source, that added a constant layer of tension? Check. A roster of freakish monsters protagonist James Sunderland detected before he saw them through bursts of static from a radio? Also check. The second entry introduced us to the Pyramid Heads, the most iconic monster from the series, that still make appearances at cosplay conventions and halloween parties. There's many reasons why fans of the Silent Hill series clamour for another entry to this very day.

Shadow of the Colossus (PS2) Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment / Developer: Team Ico Release Date: 18th Oct 2005 ( USA )

No other game on the PS2 impressed both critics and players alike with its masterful game design than Shadow of the Colossus. As protagonist Wander sought out 16 massive Colossi to slay with the eventual goal of reawakening a maiden from a curse, small design choices, such as holding Wander's sword aloft to reflect sunlight in the direction of the next Colossi, added so much ambience that otherwise would've been lost with a regular quest marker. Each Colossi functioned as both level, puzzle, and boss fight; even reaching them in the game's relatively open-world was a puzzle in itself. After their defeat, Shadow of the Colossus pressed upon us a sense of loss and sadness at the death of these massive creatures that still resonates with us today.

Kingdom Hearts II (PS2) Publisher: Square Enix / Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 28th Mar 2006 ( USA ) / 29th Sep 2006 ( UK/EU )

No one saw the first Kingdom Hearts coming. If you told us Square would collaborate with The Walt Disney Company to make an action role-playing game, we'd have thought you as unhinged as Kefka. We give the follow-up, Kingdom Hearts II, the edge over its predecessor if only because the Disney-themed worlds we explored with protagonists Sora, Goofy, and Donald Duck were much more realised with many gameplay hitches ironed out. We have fond memories of our trio of heroes becoming literal animals in the Lion King world and of the expanded Halloween Town from The Nightmare Before Christmas. We didn't really understand the plot then and with about seventeen (give or take) spinoffs we don't think we ever will, but that doesn't diminish the impact gaming's most surprising collaboration has had on the medium since the PS2.

Soulcalibur II (PS2) Publisher: Namco / Developer: Namco Release Date: 27th Aug 2003 ( USA ) / 26th Sep 2003 ( UK/EU )

While the other two versions of Soulcalibur II on the GameCube and Xbox received cooler guest characters than the PS2 version, that doesn't diminish the fact that this was – arguably – the best fighter on a console brimming with them. This entry introduced many to the Soulcalibur series and its weapon-focused brawls. Plenty of upgrades over its predecessor, such as more fluid sidestepping to avoid attacks, kept it competitive with the likes of Tekken. A dozen weapons for each character added a thorough amount of customisability, altering everything from damage outputs to the ability to drain an opponent's health. With over 20 characters, including dread pirate Cervantes, the ninja Taki, and Heihachi from Tekken on the PS2, Soulcalibur II scratched every itch a fighting game fan could ever want.