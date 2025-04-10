Evercade maker Blaze recently revealed the first fruits of its collaboration with SNK, which include a new Super Pocket handheld and an Evercade cartridge collection.

The Super Pocket line-up is also being expanded with a new Data East-themed device, and there is a selection of new cartridges joining the ranks, too.

In case you didn't know, the Super Pocket range—from Blaze spin-off HyperMegaTech—is compatible with the growing library of Evercade cartridges.

Super Pocket Handhelds

Evercade Cartridges

And here are the latest four Evercade game carts you can pre-order. The Neo Geo Collecton isn't up for pre-order yet, sadly.

