Evercade maker Blaze has just revealed the first fruits of its collaboration with SNK.

As predicted by many, this includes an Evercade cartridge packed with the following classic Neo Geo titles:

While five of those games will be instantly familiar to Neo Geo fans, the latter is a fascinating inclusion as it was previously exclusive to the Neo Geo CD format.

Blaze also confirmed that HyperMegaTech's Super Pocket range would be expanding with a new handheld console pre-loaded with Neo Geo games.

The Super Pocket series is also compatible with Evercade cartridges.

The Super Pocket Neo Geo Edition comes with the following games:

There will also be an MVS-themed limited edition variant of this device:

“We’re incredibly pleased to bring Evercade and retro gaming fans such a wide range of NEOGEO games across our cartridges and a unique offering with the Super Pockets,” said Blaze CEO, Andrew Byatt. “These first releases offer a great selection of NEOGEO titles and, with this being an anniversary year, we hope it excites fans across the world with what is still to come from this exciting partnership.”