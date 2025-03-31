The first Evervcade Showcase of 2025 is almost upon us, and we already know that it will contain information about Blaze's upcoming collaboration with Japanese video game giant SNK.

In case you didn't know, SNK is the maker of the Neo Geo system and owner of franchises such as Fatal Fury, King of Fighters and Samurai Shodown.

However, Blaze has said that this broadcast contains other updates, too, so expect to see more than just SNK-related announcements.

You can tune in below and watch along with us when the event kicks off at 8PM UK / 3PM EST / 12PM PST.