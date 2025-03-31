If you've tried to play Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriot in the past using the PS3 Emulator RPCS3, you'll know that the experience is still far from perfect, requiring a bunch of patches to mitigate some of the issues you're bound to encounter upon running the game.

Nevertheless, there has been some promising news over the past week who are willing to put up with some of these challenges, with RPCS3 making the exciting announcement that one of its developers, elad335, had managed to identify the root cause of a long-running issue that has been plaguing the game for a while now.

Taking to social media, the RPCS account revealed that the members of its team had submitted a new pull request (PR 16907) that "fixed the root cause for cellSpurs freezes in Metal Gear Solid 4" — something that previously required users to install the Canary "cellSpurs urgent commands" patch.



Available since RPCS3 v0.0.35-17709 Big news!elad335 has fixed the root cause for cellSpurs freezes in Metal Gear Solid 4This means you no longer need to use the "freeze fix" canary patch to play the gameThis change can also increase performance in other SPU bottlenecked gamesAvailable since RPCS3 v0.0.35-17709 pic.twitter.com/xr7mBnbc1K March 28, 2025

This means that players now no longer need to have "freeze fix" installed, increasing performance across Metal Gear Solid 4 and potentially "other SPU bottlenecked games", according to its developers.

The fix was introduced in RPCS3 in Build v0.0.35-17709 and is now available to download from the emulator's website as part of the latest build. It should be said, though, that you'll still need to have various other crash fixes installed (as documented here), with the developers of the emulator still classifying the compatibility as "in-game" suggesting the game is moderately playable but there are still "serious glitches" and "insufficient performance" elsewhere.