A new Android port of the popular PS3 emulator RPCS3 is currently in development by one of the project's original co-creators, as recently reported by the website Android Authority.

News of RPCS3 Android started to spread a week ago after a GitHub page for the project mysteriously appeared online, with this new Android emulator reportedly being possible thanks to RPCS3's Arm release from last December. This has led to some excitement that this year might finally be the one when PS3 emulation officially arrives for Android.

The brand new port is being developed by DH, who hasn't been actively involved with RPCS3 since 2016 but was previously responsible for co-founding the project, along with Hykem, back in 2011.

In the past, just to give you some context, the current developers of RPCS3 have stated time and time again that they don't intend to create an official port of RPCS3 for Android platforms, citing "toxic users that have harassed other emulator developers in the past" and the proliferation of "scam applications that portray themselves as a PlayStation 3 emulator while being malware" on Google's Play Store. As a result, there's been a ton of interest in potential alternatives, with most of these ultimately turning out to be disappointments.

The most recent was a partially open-source PS3 emulator for Android called aps3e, which was released for Android last month. This emulator attracted a ton of attention online but was later removed from GitHub after complaints emerged that it had used code from various other sources, including RPCS3, without adhering to the terms of their respective licenses and while attempting to solicit donations for a full release.

Over the last couple of days, RPCS3 Android has received an alpha release, though it is undoubtedly still in its infancy, it should be stated. This means that you shouldn't expect to do any serious gaming with it just yet, with the emulator still having a long way to go before it will be able to run games reliably.

Nevertheless, it's exciting to see some progress being made in the space and we can't wait to see where this project goes in the future.