The beloved isometric platformer Head Over Heels is set to get a new enhanced version for Nintendo Switch and PC, from the publisher SpecNext — the company behind the Spectrum Next.

First released in 1987 across various home computers, including the ZX Spectrum and Commodore 64, Head Over Heels was a puzzle platformer created by the programmer Jon Ritman and artist Bernie Drummond and was published at the time by Ocean Software.

It was the pair's second isometric game, following the licensed title Batman (released one year prior), and drew inspiration from the works of Ultimate Play The Game — most notably, the 1984 adventure/exploration game Knight Lore. The game had players take control of Head and Heels — two characters who have been separated and must find a way to come together to defeat an evil emperor.

Head Over Heels was previously remade in 2003 with updated visuals by a company called Retrospec, with this particular version later finding its way over to Switch and Steam in 2019. Now, though, it appears that we're due another remake, with SpecNext's version being developed by RustyPixels and Ogre Games under the name Head Over Heels Deluxe.

According to the Steam description, this game promises to be "a faithful (and fresh!) remake" that "elevates everything you love about the original classic", featuring visuals that are more akin to the beautiful pixel art of the original, as well as a brand new soundtrack from the musician Space Fractal, and "re-engineered controls that feel snappy and precise". There's also an optional "classic mode" for retro-purists, allowing you to tweak the graphics and sound for some 8-bit nostalgia, as well as new additions to help newcomers get more acquainted with the classic platformer.

Here is a list of the game's features:

-Over 500 majestic locations

-Multiple save points (trust us, you’ll need them)

-Wonderful music throughout by Space Fractal

-Chickens! (Yes, these weren’t in the original… Blame Mike ‘Flash’ Ware for them)

-A complete new world (because more is better)

-Three difficulty levels

-New enemies and objects (there’s a new world after all...)

-Selectable play speed

-Did we mention the stunning graphics by Simon Butler? Oh yes, we did. Sorry.

You can wishlist the game now on Steam, if you're interested in supporting the project. The game will be released on Steam on March 6th, 2025, with the Switch version planned for later this year.