Blaze has announced that there will be an Evercade Showcase this coming Monday, March 31st.

The broadcast will focus on "upcoming NEOGEO products and more," and takes place at 8 PM UK time (3 PM EST/12 PM PST) on the official Evercade YouTube channel.





The collaboration between Blaze and SNK was confirmed late last year. Blaze CEO, Andrew Byatt, had this to say at the time:

This partnership with SNK is a milestone moment for Blaze. These games represent some of the most iconic and innovative titles in gaming history, and to bring them to our family of products is a privilege. This partnership isn't just about adding great games; it's about celebrating the artistry and legacy of NEOGEO in a way that's accessible to fans old and new. We’re thrilled to give these classics a new platform in 2025.

It was also confirmed that products based on the collaboration are to be released throughout 2025 and 2026.

The Neo Geo launched in 1990. It was unique in that it was sold as both arcade hardware (MVS) and a home console (AES), with games being almost identical across the two.

There have been multiple attempts to re-sell the original Neo Geo system over the years, including Neo Geo X, Neo Geo Mini and Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro.