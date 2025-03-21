Health tech firm Tanita has collaborated with SNK on some rather odd products in the past, producing a $13,000 set of scales that plays King of Fighters. Now, the two companies are teaming up again to create a digital thermometer and hygrometer that looks like a Neo Geo MVS arcade cabinet (thanks, Famitsu).

The unit will cost 11,900 yen (around $80) and, as well as offering the all-important thermometer and hygrometer functionality, will be capable of playing music from four Neo Geo titles: The King of Fighters '95, Fatal Fury Special, Samurai Shodown and Metal Slug 3.

Interestingly, it is being reported that the tunes from the latter game consist of unused tracks, making this the first time they have been released.

A crowdfunding campaign will go live on March 25th, 2025, with a target goal of 5 million Yen (around $33,600). If it reaches this total, then units are expected to ship in October.

I can't say this has me reaching for my wallet, but maybe you feel differently.