Japanese company Tanita has announced that it is producing a series of health-related devices in collaboration with SNK's King of Fighters series.

The firm has revealed a pedometer, thermometer / hygrometer and "professional body composition monitor", all complete with King of Fighters '98 branding. The deal is one of the many ways SNK is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the series.

The professional body composition analyzer (it's some high-tech scales, basically) allows you to measure and analyze body fat and muscle mass and can store up to 1 million measurement records. You can then view these records on the built-in 10.4-inch LCD screen.

However, the screen has a more interesting use – it allows you to play King of Fighters '98 on the body composition analyzer. The unit's USB port allows you to plug in a controller.

This has to rank as one of the most bizarre collaborations we've seen in gaming, but we still want one regardless. It costs 2 million yen (that's about $13,000), which makes it one of the more expensive ways to play KOF '98.

While Tanita is famous for its fitness and weighing systems, it has also dabbled in the world of video games previously, having created a twin-stick controller for Sega's Virtual On.