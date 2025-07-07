QUByte Interactive and Piko Interactive recently announced they are working together on a beat ' em up compilation, called Beat ‘Em Up Collection (QUByte Classics), which is scheduled to arrive on PC and consoles (Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC) on July 17th (thanks The Otaku Authority).

According to the announcement, this "retro-fueled compilation" will bring together seven "intense side-scrolling action games" from the Commodore Amiga, Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, and SNES, which focus on everything from "ancient legends to dystopian futures".

These include:

First Samurai – Embark on a mystical journey through time as a lone samurai. Use ancient powers and enchanted weapons to defeat demons and restore balance to the world.

– Embark on a mystical journey through time as a lone samurai. Use ancient powers and enchanted weapons to defeat demons and restore balance to the world. Second Samurai – Continue the warrior’s saga as you face the Demon King once again. Travel across time, overcome brutal enemies, and solve environmental puzzles in a fast-paced martial arts adventure.

– Continue the warrior’s saga as you face the Demon King once again. Travel across time, overcome brutal enemies, and solve environmental puzzles in a fast-paced martial arts adventure. Gourmet Warriors – In a bizarre post-apocalyptic future where food is scarce, battle against mutants and demonic robots in the streets of Zeus Heaven Magic City. A chaotic and flavorful beat ‘em up experience!

– In a bizarre post-apocalyptic future where food is scarce, battle against mutants and demonic robots in the streets of Zeus Heaven Magic City. A chaotic and flavorful beat ‘em up experience! Iron Commando – Choose between Jake, a soldier, or Chang Li, a martial arts expert, and fight to prevent the terrorist group G.H.O.S.T. from stealing a radioactive meteor. Engage in relentless action across moving trains, mine shafts, vehicles, and more.

– Choose between Jake, a soldier, or Chang Li, a martial arts expert, and fight to prevent the terrorist group G.H.O.S.T. from stealing a radioactive meteor. Engage in relentless action across moving trains, mine shafts, vehicles, and more. Legend – Enter a brutal medieval world and fight to liberate the kingdom of Sellech from the cruel sorcerer Clovius. Face off against dark knights, dragons, and otherworldly magic in this gritty brawler.

– Enter a brutal medieval world and fight to liberate the kingdom of Sellech from the cruel sorcerer Clovius. Face off against dark knights, dragons, and otherworldly magic in this gritty brawler. Sword of Sodan – Step into the shoes of a mighty barbarian warrior (male or female) and confront the evil sorcerer Zora. With its dark fantasy setting and unique visual style, prepare for intense side-scrolling combat against a monstrous army.

– Step into the shoes of a mighty barbarian warrior (male or female) and confront the evil sorcerer Zora. With its dark fantasy setting and unique visual style, prepare for intense side-scrolling combat against a monstrous army. The Tale of Clouds and Winds (Water Margin) – Inspired by the Chinese literary classic “Water Margin”, choose from three outlaw heroes and battle corrupt warlords in ancient China. Features branching paths and multiple endings based on your character and difficulty level.

Each of these games will come with a bunch of new features added in, including a rewind function, controller remapping, unlockable cheat options, screen filters, digital manuals, as well as English, Portuguese (BR), and Spanish menus; and seem to have been released as part of the QUByte Classics range before.

The key selling point here, though, will likely be the opportunity to pick them up all at once and at a fraction of their original price, with the collection being priced for $19.99.

You can wishlist the collection now on Steam, and the PlayStation store.