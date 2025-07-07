Ah, what can I say about Paprium that hasn't already been said a million times already?

Originally available for pre-order in 2017, WaterMelon's belt-scrolling Genesis beat 'em up has experienced one of the most bizarre development cycles ever witnessed; even when it was finished, the company was seemingly only capable of producing a handful of copies, leaving loads of unhappy customers still waiting on a game they paid for almost a decade ago.

What has made all of this worse is that Paprium has proven difficult to emulate due to its alleged "custom hardware" – until now, that is.

A custom Genesis Plus GX core for RetroArch has been developed which finally allows us to play this terminally delayed game – the only catch at this stage is that it only works via emulaiton, and cannot be played on original hardware via a flash cart.

Still, it's great that Paprium (which, as we've already noted, is a good game!) is finally able to reach a wider audience.

While we wouldn't usually encourage people to pirate a 'modern' video game, the fact that WaterMelon has taken people's money from not one but two crowdfunding campaigns for Paprium and still hasn't fulfilled its side of the bargain means we're happy to leave our morals at the door this time around.

This may well be the only chance backers get to play a game they paid for years ago, after all.