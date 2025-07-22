Donkey Kong Bananza has proven to be a solid hit for Nintendo, scoring rapturous reviews and earning plenty of cash, but for older players, there's going to be one burning question: what do the people who made Donkey Kong Country think about Kong's revival?

As you possibly guessed, they're just as pleased with it as everyone else is. Kev Bayliss, who came up with the revised Kong design for the 1994 SNES title, has already said how pleased he is with Kong's latest redesign, and he's now given the game his seal of approval after getting to play it:

REUNITED AT LAST! I’ll save opening this baby until tomorrow night, and will stream my first play with my ape-son for a looooong time! 😃❤️ it’s ON like DONKEY KONG BANANZA! pic.twitter.com/XVEyENooB9 July 17, 2025

Bayliss joined Rare at an early age and worked on many of the company's NES games – including Battletoads, WWF WrestleMania, Cobra Triangle and Time Lord – before being tasked with giving Nintendo's famous ape a makeover for Donkey Kong Country. He also created the character of Diddy Kong, and would also work on Killer Instinct, Diddy Kong Racing and Star Fox Adventures. He left Rare in 2005 and would join Playtonic in 2015.

Bayliss isn't the only DKC artist who has fallen for Kong's charms recently. Steve Mayles (brother of Gregg) also worked on the SNES Kong trilogy as an artist, and has credits for Banjo-Kazooie and Viva Piñata: Pocket Paradise to his name. He is also at Playtonic now, having co-founded it in 2014.

The more I see of DK Bananza, the more I consider getting a Switch 2 just to play this game...looks like they've done a great job on it pic.twitter.com/OmJcc4wWhi July 20, 2025

Have you picked up Kong's latest adventure on your Switch 2? If you're struggling, our friends over at Nintendo Life have some handy guides to help you out.