Hamster, the company behind Arcade Archives, has announced that it will be bringing Taito's 1984 track-and-field game Field Day (known as "The Undoukai" in Japan) to PS4 and Nintendo Switch later this month (as reported by Famitsu!).

The news was revealed earlier today during a talk Arcade Archives gave at CEDEC2025 — Japan's largest conference for computer entertainment developers — which is currently taking place (July 22nd to July 24th) in Yokohama, at the Pacifico Yokohama North convention centre.

It was here that the company shared various slides related to the new reissue, including the Japanese logo for the arcade game, the release date (July 31st), and some information about the livestream that is scheduled to coincide with the launch.

To give you some brief background on the game, Field Day is a title that was released one year after Konami's popular Olympics-themed sports title Track & Field (which is also known as Hyper Olympic) and features seven different events, modelled after games played in Japanese girls' schools. This includes events such as the ball-toss, three-legged race, bell ring, and the obstacle race, in addition to the softball-toss, 120m relay, and the tug of war.

Each of these requires players to fulfil certain conditions to proceed on to the next event, with these conditions ranging from completing the objective within a set time limit, or simply excelling at the task at hand.

Some Japanese sources online, including the Japanese Wikipedia page, claims the game is significantly more difficult than Track & Field, due to the strictness of these qualifying conditions, but this is something has been contested by other sources, including the video game archive/review website Gaming Hell.

In addition to the original arcade release, this game was also later included as part of the PS2 collection Taito Memories II Volume 1 in 2007.