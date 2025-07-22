Back in 2012, Rose Colored Gaming was established in Cleveland with the aim of creating unique items for the burgeoning vintage gaming scene. Sadly, 14 years later, the store has reached the end of the line.

"After nearly 14 years, RCG is shutting down," says the company on Threads. "A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us. It’s been a wild trip, but circumstances that are out of our control have dictated that it’s time to move on."

Established by an individual known as Wiggy, Rose Colored Gaming was one of the first stores to offer refurbished and re-shelled retro handhelds, a trend which has become more commonplace in recent times.

The company would expand into mod installation, emulation handhelds, bespoke controllers, special cartridges and display stands, and at one point was even working on a Sega Nomad mod, known as the Nomad X, which sadly never saw the light of day.

On a more personal level, Wiggy was kind enough to fix up my Sega Nomad a few years back and did an outstanding job. It's a shame Rose Colored Gaming's story is coming to an end, as the store was a real trailblazer in the world of retro gaming.

"All of our remaining inventory will be going to @zedlabz in the UK within the next few weeks," adds the company statement. "We’ll still be in the shop answering customer service emails and such for the next month or so while we finish liquidating assets."