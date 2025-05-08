Update [ ]:

8BitMods has announced the price for its VMU Pro: £74.99 / $81.23 / 74.99 EUR.

You can also register your interest via the 8BitMods store page. Pre-orders go live soon.

pic.twitter.com/5CBIQovp4U The VMUPro store pages are slowly being added to our online store, with a full feature list, pricing and more details available now! https://t.co/nR5DaioU2D May 14, 2025

Here's the feature list:

Dual-core 240MHz CPU with WiFi and Bluetooth LE connectivity

Up to 2TB storage on a microSD memory card

USB-C charging and data transfers or charge through the controller.

Backlit 24-bit Colour IPS TFT 1.5" display at 240x240 pixels resolution (running in 16-bit mode at launch)

Save and manage your Dreamcast saves directly on the VMUPro

Supports native GameID for most disc or ODE based games.

Supports OpenMenu GameID for game detection

Assigns multiple channels per virtual memory card that you can swap in-game with the press of a button

Transfer and share saves with other VMUs through direct VMU2VMU serial transfer

Share saves between VMUPros wirelessly

Automatically backs up your saves to the Cloud (Google Drive)

Import your old VMU saves through serial transfer and map them to a GameID virtual memory card automatically

Play original VMU mini-games with the power of eVMU

Choose between pre-defined colour palettes for your VMU games or Dreamcast in-game LCD graphics

Play games from 8-bit consoles through the included emulators (Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Gear, Master System and NES included)

Supports SRAM Saving and multi-page save states for all emulators

Full-range integrated 0.7 watt mono speaker at 44.1KHz for audio playback

Fully adjustable volume and display brightness control

Automatic power saving modes by dimming, display off, deep sleep and turn off modes

Fully integrated Real Time Clock with automatic NTP Synchronisation support (when used with WiFi enabled)

720mAh Lithium-Polymer rechargeable battery continuously monitored through two on-board BMICs

6-hour maximum emulator playtime with WiFi off, screen brightness 10%, Volume 10%; 4-hour playtime with WiFi on, screen brightness 50%, volume 50%. (Test performed with the Game Boy Color emulator running a game through its attract mode with various display and audio transitions).

Up to 750 Hours battery life on standby (deep sleep, real time clock on) with a full turn-off mode available for near zero battery drain.

OBS plugin for live-streaming and screen casting

for live-streaming and screen casting Compatible with Retro-Fighters Controllers

Available in 7 amazing colours!

And here's what's planned in the future, via firmware updates:

SDK for developing your own native VMUPro applications

for developing your own native VMUPro applications Online app store to share and purchase new apps and games for your VMUPro

Additional emulators

Companion PC/Mac Application

Dreamcast Docking Station

Hardware add-ons

More shell colour options

..More surprises!

Original Story: 8BitMod's VMU Pro has been on our radar for a while now, and we've just heard that pre-orders open this week.

Like the VM2, this is an unofficial upgrade of the Dreamcast's VMU, and will offer improvements such as massive storage, game-by-game saves, a rechargeable battery, MP3 playback and more.

Described as "the last VMU you'll ever need for your Dreamcast," the VMU Pro has a 16-bit colour IPS TFT, WiFi support and is fully backwards compatible with original VMUs, so you can exchange save data between your original units.





Introducing the VMU Pro. The last VMU you'll ever need for your Dreamcast.But it's not just for your Dreamcast. The VMU Pro can emulate your favourite 8-bit era handhelds and games consoles like the Game Boy Color, NES and Master System on a beautiful 16-bit color IPS TFT… pic.twitter.com/UGbUfbid3w May 10, 2025

One of the more interesting features will be emulation; in the promo video above, the VMU Pro is shown running Super Mario Bros. Deluxe on the Game Boy Color. NES and Master System emulation is also promised.

Pre-orders open on May 15th, and the price is expected to be between $60 and $80.