LD2K's Rocket League-esque football game Driving Strikers has just received a surprising new port to the N64, courtesy of a fan developer named SpookyIluha.

Originally released for the Sega Dreamcast back in 2023 (before being ported to PC via Steam), Driving Strikers initially caught our attention for being the first new online game released for the Sega console in over 20 years and stood out as one of that year's most exciting homebrew releases. The physics-based 2.5D arcade saw players get behind the wheel of a rally car, offering its challengers the option of either competing in quick matches against friends and AI, online play, or a dedicated League Mode.

Now, though, with the permission of its original creators, it appears the game has successfully made the jump (online mode aside) across to the 64-bit Nintendo platform, with SpookyIluha taking advantage of tools like Libdragon SDK and Tiny3D, as well as a custom-made codebase in C to create the port.

According to SpookyIluha, this new version of the game features "minimal compromises and some improvements from the Dreamcast version", boasting "advanced features" rarely seen in any official N64 title released in the past.

Here are some of the standout features, according to the developer:

Physics-driven gameplay using the Tiny Physics Engine open-source library

Multilanguage support with 8 different languages using .ini configs and inih open-source library

Stereo CD quality music with voiced audio on a 16MB cartridge

Full 480i TrueColor graphics at high framerates of at least 30+ FPS, extremely rare in N64 titles

Quality artwork and levels with antialiasing and high-res fullcolor mipmapped textures

HDR rendering and bright lighting with autoexposure, never before seen on any N64 title

If you want to give the game a try, you can download it now from GitHub.