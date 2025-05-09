N64 Recompiled is a new tool that allows for the static recompilation of N64 games, turning their code into C language and opening the door for native PC ports.

We've seen a growing list of N64 titles mooted for PC versions, and now an unreleased example is joining the ranks: Rare's Dinosaur Planet, the game that would eventually become Star Fox Adventures on the GameCube.

While development would shift to the GameCube, Dinosaur Planet existed in a form that made it distinct from Star Fox Adventures, and in 2020, a beta build was preserved.

Since then, it has been subject to a dedicated effort within the modding community to "finish" the game, and a decompilation project is already in progress. Now, developer Francessco121 is harnessing the power of N64 Recompiled to aid that effort.

The recompilation currently includes support for mods, widescreen support and higher-resolution visuals. As reported by GBA Temp, the port should also feature a higher frame rate in the fullness of time.

All in all, should this project reach its full potential we could see a "complete" version of this cancelled title which will give fans a glimpse of what Rare had planned for its N64 swansong.