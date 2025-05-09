Update [ ]: Remember that SpaceWorld 2000 GameCube? The super rare variant of which there are only five known models in existence? Well, if you have especially deep pockets, then you could own one of them.

As reported by Games Radar, game collector and Console Variations owner Donny Fillerup has listed one such console (which, we should point out, doesn't actually work) on Heritage Auctions, and for the next two weeks, potential buyers are free to submit their bids.

Bidding has currently reached $525, but we'd be stunned if it didn't end much, much higher than that. Fillerup clearly has high expectations; he previously listed the console on eBay for $100,000 but cancelled the listing.

Original Story: At Nintendo's SpaceWorld 2000 event, the company showed off its GameCube console to the general public – but it wasn't quite the same design as the one we'd eventually get.

While the external casing looks identical to the final retail edition, there's a clear section on the lid which allows you to see the disc inside the optical drive, and the 'Open' button doesn't have that little depression in the middle. The side of the unit is also slightly different.

Those might seem minor differences, but things like this make these consoles highly desirable to collectors – and it looks like Console Variations has finally found one.

👀Finally, after 23 years. The Spaceworld GameCube is discovered!! More pictures are coming soon, only on CV pic.twitter.com/KvNcXTLxqn May 1, 2023

It is thought that only around five of these units exist, and there's a pretty huge catch: none of them are operational. They were produced as display units only, especially for the event. The units were Indigo, Black, Gold, Silver and Pink.

Goodness knows how much something like this is worth, but feel free to place your bets in the comments field below.