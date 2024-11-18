We've had our eyes on 8BitMod's upcoming VMU Pro for some time now – and who can blame us? This updated version of the Dreamcast's memory card will offer more storage, a colour screen and the ability to play music.

Oh, and it can play Doom, too.

Whether or not a piece of electronics can run id Software's iconic FPS has long been a true test of power and adaptability, and the VMU Pro passes with flying colours, as you can see from the footage below.



The VMU Pro joins similar products from 8BitMods aimed at the PS1, PS2 and GameCube. There's no solid release date as yet.

It's not the only option on the market if you're looking for a next-gen VMU replacement – there's also the superb VM2.